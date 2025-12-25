Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..

C2SEC XSPM: SaaS platform for managing first-party and third-party security risks. built by C2SEC. Core capabilities include Unified first-party and third-party risk management, Customizable third-party security assurance, Multi-cloud security management..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.