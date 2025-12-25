Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Archer. C2SEC XSPM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by C2SEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Archer Third-Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from Archer Third-Party Risk Management because it connects vendor risk assessment to SLA tracking and contract documentation in one system, eliminating the spreadsheet sprawl that kills visibility. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA functions required for mature supply chain risk programs, and the built-in vendor collaboration portal reduces back-and-forth friction during assessments. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 active vendors or needs lightweight compliance questionnaire automation; Archer's strength is managing complexity across large, interconnected third-party relationships where contract terms and performance metrics feed directly into risk decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling SaaS ecosystems and third-party vendor relationships need C2SEC XSPM because it connects first-party cloud risk to supplier risk in a single view, eliminating the fragmented tool sprawl that typically leaves gaps in M&A due diligence and vendor assessments. The platform addresses NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management directly, which most CSPM tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled on-premise infrastructure with minimal SaaS adoption or vendor integrations; the value proposition collapses when you don't have a complex third-party attack surface to map.
Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships
SaaS platform for managing first-party and third-party security risks
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Common questions about comparing Archer Third-Party Risk Management vs C2SEC XSPM for your third-party risk management needs.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..
C2SEC XSPM: SaaS platform for managing first-party and third-party security risks. built by C2SEC. Core capabilities include Unified first-party and third-party risk management, Customizable third-party security assurance, Multi-cloud security management..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management differentiates with Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking. C2SEC XSPM differentiates with Unified first-party and third-party risk management, Customizable third-party security assurance, Multi-cloud security management.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management is developed by Archer. C2SEC XSPM is developed by C2SEC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management and C2SEC XSPM serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Third Party Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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