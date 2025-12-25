Archer Resilience Management

Organizations building formal business continuity programs across multiple business units will get the most from Archer Resilience Management because it handles cross-functional coordination and scenario testing at scale, which spreadsheets and point tools cannot. The platform covers the full NIST RC recovery lifecycle, from incident response coordination through plan execution and stakeholder communication, with strong depth in business impact analysis that actually connects continuity planning to risk tolerance decisions. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident detection and response; Archer assumes your detection layer already exists and focuses on the harder problem of coordinated recovery.