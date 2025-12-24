ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution: BCM solution for continuity planning, impact analysis, and recovery exercises. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Business Impact Analysis with RTO and RPO definition, Business Recovery Plan development with runbooks, Recovery warm-up exercises and drills..

LogicManager BIA & BCP Software: BIA & BCP software for business continuity and disaster recovery planning. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Business Impact Analysis (BIA) capabilities, Business Continuity Plan development and management, Disaster Recovery Plan management..

Both serve the Business Continuity Planning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.