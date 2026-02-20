Arc4dia Snow Sensor: Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Cross-platform endpoint detection and response, Proprietary threat detection algorithms applied to telemetry data, Monitors native binary execution and module loading..

Digital Arts Inc.: Japanese cybersecurity firm offering web/email filtering & data loss prevention. built by Digital Arts Inc.. Core capabilities include Web content filtering (i-FILTER / Z-FILTER), Email filtering and security (m-FILTER), File security and digital rights management (FinalCode)..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.