AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Digital Arts Inc.: Japanese cybersecurity firm offering web/email filtering & data loss prevention. built by Digital Arts Inc.. Core capabilities include Web content filtering (i-FILTER / Z-FILTER), Email filtering and security (m-FILTER), File security and digital rights management (FinalCode)..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.