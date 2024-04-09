Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aquatone is a free external attack surface management tool. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running bug bounty programs or conducting external reconnaissance will extract the most value from Aquatone for initial subdomain enumeration and screenshot-based triage. Its free cost and 5,845 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among pentesters and security researchers who need fast visual reconnaissance before deeper scanning. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or continuous asset monitoring; Aquatone is a starting point tool, not a detection platform.
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will find value in Trickest ASM's customizable discovery workflows, which let you tune OSINT enumeration to your actual environment instead of fighting false positives from off-the-shelf scans. The platform maps asset relationships and maintains continuous monitoring across DNS, TLS certificates, and exposed services, directly addressing NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your attack surface is well-mapped and stable; Trickest is built for organizations with sprawling, dynamic infrastructure where discovery drift is the core problem, not a side issue.
A tool for domain flyovers
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
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Common questions about comparing aquatone vs Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
aquatone: A tool for domain flyovers..
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management: Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aquatone is open-source with 5,845 GitHub stars. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aquatone and Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Port Scanning. Key differences: aquatone is Free while Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is Commercial, aquatone is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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