Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aquatone is a free external attack surface management tool. Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running bug bounty programs or conducting external reconnaissance will extract the most value from Aquatone for initial subdomain enumeration and screenshot-based triage. Its free cost and 5,845 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among pentesters and security researchers who need fast visual reconnaissance before deeper scanning. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or continuous asset monitoring; Aquatone is a starting point tool, not a detection platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
A tool for domain flyovers
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
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Common questions about comparing aquatone vs Detectify Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
aquatone: A tool for domain flyovers..
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aquatone is open-source with 5,845 GitHub stars. Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aquatone and Detectify Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: aquatone is Free while Detectify Platform is Commercial, aquatone is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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