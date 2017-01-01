Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aquatone is a free external attack surface management tool. Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running bug bounty programs or conducting external reconnaissance will extract the most value from Aquatone for initial subdomain enumeration and screenshot-based triage. Its free cost and 5,845 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among pentesters and security researchers who need fast visual reconnaissance before deeper scanning. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or continuous asset monitoring; Aquatone is a starting point tool, not a detection platform.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
A tool for domain flyovers
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing aquatone vs Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool for your external attack surface management needs.
aquatone: A tool for domain flyovers..
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aquatone is open-source with 5,845 GitHub stars. Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aquatone and Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: aquatone is Free while Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial, aquatone is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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