Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..

RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner: Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include External attack surface scanning with Shodan, Nmap, and OWASP ZAP, LAN scanner for internal network device discovery and vulnerability assessment, Web application vulnerability scanning for XSS, SQL injection, and misconfigurations..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.