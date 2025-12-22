Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by RoboShadow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner valuable because it bundles external reconnaissance, internal network discovery, and web app scanning into one scheduled workflow, eliminating the need to stitch Shodan, Nmap, and ZAP together manually. The Cyber Heal AutoFix remediation engine closes a real gap in this category by actually patching findings instead of just logging them, and PSA integration means vulnerability tickets route to your existing workflow without manual handoff. Enterprise organizations or those running sophisticated CI/CD pipelines should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes breadth of surface coverage over depth in any single scanning domain.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner: Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include External attack surface scanning with Shodan, Nmap, and OWASP ZAP, LAN scanner for internal network device discovery and vulnerability assessment, Web application vulnerability scanning for XSS, SQL injection, and misconfigurations..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Trivy differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning. RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with External attack surface scanning with Shodan, Nmap, and OWASP ZAP, LAN scanner for internal network device discovery and vulnerability assessment, Web application vulnerability scanning for XSS, SQL injection, and misconfigurations.
Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner is developed by RoboShadow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Trivy integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab, Harbor, Kubernetes, Helm and 4 more. RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Intune, Windows Defender, Zendesk, Jira and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Trivy and RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: Aqua Trivy is Free while RoboShadow OWASP ZAP Vulnerability Scanner is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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