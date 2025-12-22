Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.