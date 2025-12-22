Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs Aqua Trivy for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. Aqua Trivy differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, DockerHub, Amazon ECR. Aqua Trivy integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab, Harbor, Kubernetes, Helm and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido EOL Scanner and Aqua Trivy serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Key differences: Aikido EOL Scanner is Commercial while Aqua Trivy is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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