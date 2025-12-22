Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CORSy is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
DevSecOps teams scanning third-party APIs and SaaS integrations will get the most from CORSy because it catches CORS header misconfigurations that let attackers bypass same-origin policy restrictions; most teams never audit this attack surface until it causes a breach. The tool is free and command-line native, which means it fits into CI/CD pipelines without licensing friction or vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need a GUI, reporting dashboards, or coverage beyond HTTP header analysis; CORSy is deliberately narrow and won't replace a full web application scanner.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
A Python-based command-line tool that scans websites for CORS misconfigurations by analyzing HTTP response headers to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs CORSy for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
CORSy: A Python-based command-line tool that scans websites for CORS misconfigurations by analyzing HTTP response headers to identify potential security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CORSy is open-source with 1,465 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Trivy and CORSy serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: CORSy is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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