Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Manifest SBOMs: Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation and merging, SBOM collection from vendors, Secure SBOM repository..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.