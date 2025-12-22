Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance is a commercial software supply chain security tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance
Organizations managing software supply chain compliance at scale will get the most from JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance because it enforces policy-driven gates across the entire SDLC without requiring manual evidence collection. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain risk management function and automates the compliance artifact collection that typically bogs down mid-market and enterprise release teams. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability scanning or code analysis; AppTrust assumes you already have those tools and builds the governance layer on top.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance for your software supply chain security needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance: Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Automated policy-driven gates across SDLC, Evidence-based controls with automated collection, Software attestation and traceability..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance differentiates with Automated policy-driven gates across SDLC, Evidence-based controls with automated collection, Software attestation and traceability.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools, both cover Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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