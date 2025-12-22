Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance: Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Automated policy-driven gates across SDLC, Evidence-based controls with automated collection, Software attestation and traceability..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.