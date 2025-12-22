Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Check Point CloudGuard Spectral: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.