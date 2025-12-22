Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs AuditJS for your software supply chain security needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and AuditJS serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases. Key differences: Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while AuditJS is Free, AuditJS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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