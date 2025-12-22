Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. ConnectSecure Operating System Patching is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
ConnectSecure Operating System Patching
SMB and mid-market IT teams without dedicated patch management staff should start here; ConnectSecure Operating System Patching handles Windows and Mac patching on autopilot with scheduling policies that actually work across multiple client environments, which is where most small operations break down manually. The cloud deployment means zero infrastructure lift, and the vendor's MSP-native multi-client management points to real operational thinking rather than enterprise feature bloat. Skip this if you need Linux patching or deep integration with your existing ITSM stack; ConnectSecure's strength is doing one thing well for teams that need patching to simply work without constant babysitting.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
Automated OS patching for Windows and Mac systems with scheduling
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs ConnectSecure Operating System Patching for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
ConnectSecure Operating System Patching: Automated OS patching for Windows and Mac systems with scheduling. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include View missing OS patches for Windows and Mac systems, Automated patch installation with scheduling and policies, Manual patch remediation through Patch Management module..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning. ConnectSecure Operating System Patching differentiates with View missing OS patches for Windows and Mac systems, Automated patch installation with scheduling and policies, Manual patch remediation through Patch Management module.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. ConnectSecure Operating System Patching is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and ConnectSecure Operating System Patching serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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