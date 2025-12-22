Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

ConnectSecure Operating System Patching: Automated OS patching for Windows and Mac systems with scheduling. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include View missing OS patches for Windows and Mac systems, Automated patch installation with scheduling and policies, Manual patch remediation through Patch Management module..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.