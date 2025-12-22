Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. AWVS is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
Security teams evaluating their first web application scanner or operating on tight budgets should start with AWVS; the free tier lets you run full vulnerability scans without licensing friction, and the hosted model means no infrastructure to manage. The tool catches common OWASP Top 10 issues reliably and integrates with CI/CD pipelines for continuous scanning. Skip this if you need manual penetration testing findings or API-first scanning; AWVS is strongest on traditional web applications and assumes you're comfortable with some false positives that require triage.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs AWVS for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
AWVS: A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and AWVS serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is Commercial while AWVS is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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