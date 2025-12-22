Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Serverless Functions is a commercial serverless security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. LambdaGuard is a free serverless security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best serverless security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Serverless Functions
Teams running AWS Lambda at scale need Aqua Security Serverless Functions because it catches permission creep and runtime code injection before they become breaches, not just after deployment. The shift-left scanning via CI/CD integration combined with NanoEnforcer runtime agents means you're catching vulns early and stopping exploitation attempts in production; NIST ID.RA and DE.CM coverage reflect that dual-layer approach. Skip this if your serverless footprint is minimal or you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider, since the value compounds with workload volume and multi-function complexity.
Teams auditing Lambda security posture on a budget will find real value in LambdaGuard's configuration checks and dependency mapping, which surface misconfigurations that cloud-native scanners often miss. The free tier and 404 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance without vendor lock-in friction. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or compliance reporting; LambdaGuard is audit-first, not runtime-first, and won't alert you to an active Lambda exploitation in progress.
Security platform for serverless functions with vulnerability scanning & runtime
LambdaGuard is an AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides security configuration checks, statistical analysis, and service dependency mapping for serverless functions.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Serverless Functions vs LambdaGuard for your serverless security needs.
Aqua Security Serverless Functions: Security platform for serverless functions with vulnerability scanning & runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for functions with CVE and malware detection, Secrets scanning for cloud provider keys, CI/CD pipeline integration for shift-left security..
LambdaGuard: LambdaGuard is an AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides security configuration checks, statistical analysis, and service dependency mapping for serverless functions..
Both serve the Serverless Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Serverless Functions is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. LambdaGuard is open-source with 404 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Serverless Functions and LambdaGuard serve similar Serverless Security use cases: both are Serverless Security tools, both cover Serverless, AWS. Key differences: Aqua Security Serverless Functions is Commercial while LambdaGuard is Free, LambdaGuard is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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