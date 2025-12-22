Aqua Security Serverless Functions

Teams running AWS Lambda at scale need Aqua Security Serverless Functions because it catches permission creep and runtime code injection before they become breaches, not just after deployment. The shift-left scanning via CI/CD integration combined with NanoEnforcer runtime agents means you're catching vulns early and stopping exploitation attempts in production; NIST ID.RA and DE.CM coverage reflect that dual-layer approach. Skip this if your serverless footprint is minimal or you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider, since the value compounds with workload volume and multi-function complexity.