Teams running AWS Lambda at scale need Aqua Security Serverless Functions because it catches permission creep and runtime code injection before they become breaches, not just after deployment. The shift-left scanning via CI/CD integration combined with NanoEnforcer runtime agents means you're catching vulns early and stopping exploitation attempts in production; NIST ID.RA and DE.CM coverage reflect that dual-layer approach. Skip this if your serverless footprint is minimal or you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider, since the value compounds with workload volume and multi-function complexity.

FunctionShield

Developers building on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions who need to lock down function behavior at runtime should start with FunctionShield; it enforces strict allowlists for system calls, file access, and network connections directly in your code rather than relying on perimeter controls. The free, open-source model (40 GitHub stars, no licensing friction) means you can pilot it in staging without procurement delays. Skip this if you're looking for detection and forensics after a breach; FunctionShield is prevention-only, which is either exactly what you want or a deal-breaker depending on your threat model.