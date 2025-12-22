Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Serverless Functions is a commercial serverless security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. FunctionShield is a free serverless security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best serverless security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Serverless Functions
Teams running AWS Lambda at scale need Aqua Security Serverless Functions because it catches permission creep and runtime code injection before they become breaches, not just after deployment. The shift-left scanning via CI/CD integration combined with NanoEnforcer runtime agents means you're catching vulns early and stopping exploitation attempts in production; NIST ID.RA and DE.CM coverage reflect that dual-layer approach. Skip this if your serverless footprint is minimal or you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider, since the value compounds with workload volume and multi-function complexity.
Developers building on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions who need to lock down function behavior at runtime should start with FunctionShield; it enforces strict allowlists for system calls, file access, and network connections directly in your code rather than relying on perimeter controls. The free, open-source model (40 GitHub stars, no licensing friction) means you can pilot it in staging without procurement delays. Skip this if you're looking for detection and forensics after a breach; FunctionShield is prevention-only, which is either exactly what you want or a deal-breaker depending on your threat model.
Security platform for serverless functions with vulnerability scanning & runtime
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Serverless Functions vs FunctionShield for your serverless security needs.
Aqua Security Serverless Functions: Security platform for serverless functions with vulnerability scanning & runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for functions with CVE and malware detection, Secrets scanning for cloud provider keys, CI/CD pipeline integration for shift-left security..
FunctionShield: FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes..
Both serve the Serverless Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Serverless Functions and FunctionShield serve similar Serverless Security use cases: both are Serverless Security tools, both cover Serverless, AWS. Key differences: Aqua Security Serverless Functions is Commercial while FunctionShield is Free, FunctionShield is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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