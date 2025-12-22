Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..

Tenable Cloud Security: CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Unified inventory and discovery of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud assets, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for compliance and governance, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity security..

Both serve the Cloud Workload Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.