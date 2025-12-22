Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud workload protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Tenable Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Tenable. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud workload protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Organizations running containers and Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Aqua Security Runtime Protection because its kernel-level eBPF detection catches fileless attacks and zero-days that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's process lineage tracking lets you trace attack paths backward, critical for incident response when you're already compromised; it covers four workload types (containers, VMs, Kubernetes, serverless) under one policy engine, which cuts configuration drift compared to point solutions. Skip this if your team lacks the container expertise to tune behavioral detection rules or if you need strong compliance reporting; Aqua prioritizes runtime detection and incident tracing over the audit-heavy NIST Respond functions some regulated shops demand.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Tenable Cloud Security because it actually connects asset discovery to risk prioritization across hybrid environments, not just listing what you have. The platform covers seven distinct security functions (CSPM, CIEM, CWP, DSPM, IaC scanning, KSPM, and attack path analysis), which means fewer tool switches and less context loss when moving findings between teams. The caveat: if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud provider or doesn't care about entitlement and data classification risks, you're paying for breadth you won't use.
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Runtime Protection vs Tenable Cloud Security for your cloud workload protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..
Tenable Cloud Security: CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Unified inventory and discovery of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud assets, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for compliance and governance, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity security..
Both serve the Cloud Workload Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection differentiates with eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking. Tenable Cloud Security differentiates with Unified inventory and discovery of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud assets, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for compliance and governance, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity security.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Tenable Cloud Security is developed by Tenable. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection and Tenable Cloud Security serve similar Cloud Workload Protection Platform use cases: both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox