Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..

Sysdig Cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing cloud security across application lifecycle with runtime insights. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime insights for risk prioritization, Cloud security posture management (CSPM), Vulnerability management..

Both serve the Cloud Workload Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.