Aqua Security Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Booz Allen Hamilton. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Organizations running containers and Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Aqua Security Runtime Protection because its kernel-level eBPF detection catches fileless attacks and zero-days that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's process lineage tracking lets you trace attack paths backward, critical for incident response when you're already compromised; it covers four workload types (containers, VMs, Kubernetes, serverless) under one policy engine, which cuts configuration drift compared to point solutions. Skip this if your team lacks the container expertise to tune behavioral detection rules or if you need strong compliance reporting; Aqua prioritizes runtime detection and incident tracing over the audit-heavy NIST Respond functions some regulated shops demand.
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense
Enterprise security teams operating on AWS and bound by federal compliance mandates will find Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense purpose-built for their constraints; the platform bakes FISMA, FedRAMP, and DoD SRG compliance directly into automated baseline configuration rather than bolting it on afterward. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control with PKI and smart card integration) and PR.DS (full-volume encryption and data segregation) reflects a vendor that understands federal procurement requirements better than cloud-native security startups do. Skip this if you need rapid iteration on detection logic or multi-cloud portability; Booz Allen's architecture assumes stable infrastructure and deep government relationships, not DevOps velocity.
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Runtime Protection vs Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense: Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments. built by Booz Allen Hamilton. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance with FISMA, DoD SRG, SCCA, FedRAMP, CSA, and FFIEC standards, Automated baseline configuration for infrastructure and cloud-native services, Data at rest encryption with full volume encryption..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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