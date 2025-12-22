Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..

Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense: Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments. built by Booz Allen Hamilton. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance with FISMA, DoD SRG, SCCA, FedRAMP, CSA, and FFIEC standards, Automated baseline configuration for infrastructure and cloud-native services, Data at rest encryption with full volume encryption..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.