Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Checkmarx Container Security is a commercial container security tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security
DevOps teams shipping containers through hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security because it enforces security gates across the entire pipeline without forcing a rip-and-replace of existing CI/CD workflows. The platform scores 4/4 on NIST Supply Chain Risk Management by scanning at build, validating at deploy, and detecting drift at runtime, eliminating the gap most tools leave between image approval and what actually runs. Skip this if your organization treats container security as a compliance checkbox rather than a continuous practice; Aqua's value compounds with mature DevOps maturity and only frustrates teams still managing ad-hoc deployments.
Teams shipping containers through fast-moving CI/CD pipelines need Checkmarx Container Security because it catches exploitable vulnerabilities by correlating image scans with runtime behavior, not just flagging every CVE that exists. The Docker Extension integration means scanning happens where developers actually work, and the layer-level visibility lets you pinpoint exactly which base image caused the problem. Skip this if you need runtime security without the image scanning component; Checkmarx assumes you're managing both sides of the container lifecycle.
Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime
Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security vs Checkmarx Container Security for your container security needs.
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..
Checkmarx Container Security: Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Runtime insights correlation to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Vulnerability triage with severity editing and status management..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security differentiates with Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks. Checkmarx Container Security differentiates with Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Runtime insights correlation to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Vulnerability triage with severity editing and status management.
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Checkmarx Container Security is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security and Checkmarx Container Security serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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