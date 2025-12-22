Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..

Checkmarx Container Security: Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Runtime insights correlation to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Vulnerability triage with severity editing and status management..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.