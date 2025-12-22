Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx Container Security is a commercial container security tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams shipping containers through fast-moving CI/CD pipelines need Checkmarx Container Security because it catches exploitable vulnerabilities by correlating image scans with runtime behavior, not just flagging every CVE that exists. The Docker Extension integration means scanning happens where developers actually work, and the layer-level visibility lets you pinpoint exactly which base image caused the problem. Skip this if you need runtime security without the image scanning component; Checkmarx assumes you're managing both sides of the container lifecycle.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Checkmarx Container Security for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Checkmarx Container Security: Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Runtime insights correlation to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Vulnerability triage with severity editing and status management..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Checkmarx Container Security differentiates with Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Runtime insights correlation to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Vulnerability triage with severity editing and status management.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx Container Security is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning integrates with Docker Hub, AWS ECR, Google Container Registry, Azure Container Registry, GitLab Container Registry and 7 more. Checkmarx Container Security integrates with Docker, Sysdig, CI/CD pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Checkmarx Container Security serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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