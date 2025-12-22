Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Checkmarx Container Security: Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Runtime insights correlation to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Vulnerability triage with severity editing and status management..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.