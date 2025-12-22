Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Booz Allen Hamilton. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security
Security teams protecting Linux and Windows VMs across multi-cloud environments will value Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for its file integrity monitoring and registry protection, which actually catch configuration drift that compliance scanners alone miss. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and forensic reconstruction. Skip this if your primary need is workload-level network segmentation; the automated firewall rules are basic and won't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense
Enterprise security teams operating on AWS and bound by federal compliance mandates will find Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense purpose-built for their constraints; the platform bakes FISMA, FedRAMP, and DoD SRG compliance directly into automated baseline configuration rather than bolting it on afterward. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control with PKI and smart card integration) and PR.DS (full-volume encryption and data segregation) reflects a vendor that understands federal procurement requirements better than cloud-native security startups do. Skip this if you need rapid iteration on detection logic or multi-cloud portability; Booz Allen's architecture assumes stable infrastructure and deep government relationships, not DevOps velocity.
VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring
Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense: Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments. built by Booz Allen Hamilton. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance with FISMA, DoD SRG, SCCA, FedRAMP, CSA, and FFIEC standards, Automated baseline configuration for infrastructure and cloud-native services, Data at rest encryption with full volume encryption..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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