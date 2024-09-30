Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Secure is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform because it covers the full attack surface from software supply chain through runtime, including rare capabilities like IBM Z mainframe and generative AI application security. The platform maps to eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, which means you're not bolting on compliance later. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-cloud or if you need integrated CIEM and identity governance; Aqua prioritizes runtime and code-layer protection over the access control side of the house.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running containerized workloads need Sysdig Secure for its runtime-first approach to threat detection; it combines Falco-powered process-level visibility with cloud context in ways that catch active exploitation attempts that posture scanners alone miss. The Cloud Attack Graph ties runtime alerts to actual entitlements and misconfigurations, which means your alerts come with built-in risk prioritization instead of noise. Skip this if your stack is primarily serverless or you need deep CSPM coverage as your primary control; Sysdig Secure is stronger on the Detect and Continuous Monitoring side of NIST CSF than on the Govern side.
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Sysdig Secure for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..
Sysdig Secure: Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) differentiates with Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility. Sysdig Secure differentiates with Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Secure is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Sysdig Secure serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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