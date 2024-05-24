Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs ARMO

Choosing between Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) and ARMO for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.