Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Secure is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running containerized workloads need Sysdig Secure for its runtime-first approach to threat detection; it combines Falco-powered process-level visibility with cloud context in ways that catch active exploitation attempts that posture scanners alone miss. The Cloud Attack Graph ties runtime alerts to actual entitlements and misconfigurations, which means your alerts come with built-in risk prioritization instead of noise. Skip this if your stack is primarily serverless or you need deep CSPM coverage as your primary control; Sysdig Secure is stronger on the Detect and Continuous Monitoring side of NIST CSF than on the Govern side.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Sysdig Secure for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Sysdig Secure: Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle. Sysdig Secure differentiates with Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Secure is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Sysdig Secure serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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