Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..

Sysdig Secure: Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.