Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..

Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP: Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform. built by Sweet Security. Core capabilities include Runtime context collection and analysis, AI-powered risk prioritization with purpose-built LLM, Threat detection for malicious scripts and cryptocurrency mining..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.