Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Sweet Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running AI workloads need Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP because its purpose-built LLM actually deprioritizes noise instead of just generating more alerts. The vendor covers four of six NIST CSF 2.0 core functions, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE; the AI stack security monitoring for models, agents, and architecture fills a gap most runtime platforms ignore entirely. Skip this if you need broad CSPM or vulnerability scanning in the same tool; Sweet Security is deliberately focused on runtime detection and AI-specific threats, not asset inventory or compliance reporting.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP: Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform. built by Sweet Security. Core capabilities include Runtime context collection and analysis, AI-powered risk prioritization with purpose-built LLM, Threat detection for malicious scripts and cryptocurrency mining..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle. Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP differentiates with Runtime context collection and analysis, AI-powered risk prioritization with purpose-built LLM, Threat detection for malicious scripts and cryptocurrency mining.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP is developed by Sweet Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) integrates with Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Codefresh, Atlassian Bamboo and 29 more. Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP integrates with PagerDuty, Snowflake, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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