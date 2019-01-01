Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..

Orca Security CWPP: Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.