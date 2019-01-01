Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Orca Security CWPP is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will value Orca Security CWPP for its agentless scanning approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across thousands of VMs and containers. The SideScanning technology covers workload inventory, vulnerability detection, malware, and runtime protection without requiring kernel instrumentation, cutting deployment time compared to agent-based competitors. Teams focused primarily on proactive vulnerability and configuration hunting will find it effective; teams expecting real-time incident response or SIEM integration should look elsewhere, as Orca prioritizes asset discovery and risk prioritization over reactive threat hunting.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Orca Security CWPP for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Orca Security CWPP: Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle. Orca Security CWPP differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Orca Security CWPP is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) integrates with Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Codefresh, Atlassian Bamboo and 29 more. Orca Security CWPP integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Orca Security CWPP serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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