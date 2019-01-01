AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

Orca Security CWPP: Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.