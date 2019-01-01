Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Orca Security CWPP is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise operators building O-RAN or SD-RAN deployments need AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) because it's the only platform that enforces Kubernetes security posture directly into the 5G control plane instead of bolting on generic cloud security afterward. The tool scores particularly high on DE.CM and DE.AE through real-time RF threat monitoring and behavioral analysis for malicious xApps, catching threats that standard network IDS tools miss in virtualized RAN environments. Skip this if your 5G infrastructure runs closed, proprietary RAN stacks; 5GNAPP assumes OpenRAN architecture and Kubernetes-native deployments, making it a poor fit for legacy telco networks.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will value Orca Security CWPP for its agentless scanning approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across thousands of VMs and containers. The SideScanning technology covers workload inventory, vulnerability detection, malware, and runtime protection without requiring kernel instrumentation, cutting deployment time compared to agent-based competitors. Teams focused primarily on proactive vulnerability and configuration hunting will find it effective; teams expecting real-time incident response or SIEM integration should look elsewhere, as Orca prioritizes asset discovery and risk prioritization over reactive threat hunting.
5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection.
Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) vs Orca Security CWPP for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..
Orca Security CWPP: Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) differentiates with SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor. Orca Security CWPP differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions.
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) is developed by AccuKnox. Orca Security CWPP is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) integrates with KubeArmor, Istio, Nephio, OpenTelemetry, MobiFlow Auditor and 1 more. Orca Security CWPP integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) and Orca Security CWPP serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Kubernetes, Linux. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox