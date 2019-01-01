AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Orca Security CWPP: Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.