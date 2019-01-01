Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Orca Security CWPP is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will value Orca Security CWPP for its agentless scanning approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across thousands of VMs and containers. The SideScanning technology covers workload inventory, vulnerability detection, malware, and runtime protection without requiring kernel instrumentation, cutting deployment time compared to agent-based competitors. Teams focused primarily on proactive vulnerability and configuration hunting will find it effective; teams expecting real-time incident response or SIEM integration should look elsewhere, as Orca prioritizes asset discovery and risk prioritization over reactive threat hunting.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Orca Security CWPP for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Orca Security CWPP: Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Orca Security CWPP differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Vulnerability scanning with 20+ data sources and risk prioritization, Workload inventory for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Orca Security CWPP is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Orca Security CWPP serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security, Kubernetes, Linux. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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