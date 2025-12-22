Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..

Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud: Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Endpoint security and management across multiple device types, Network security for web-based threat protection, Information security for sensitive data protection..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.