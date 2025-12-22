Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud because it actually moves policy between on-premises and cloud without forcing rewrites, which saves months of operational friction. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with a Global Intelligence Network feeding AI-based detection across endpoints, email, network, and data controls. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native only and doesn't need the policy portability; the hybrid heritage means you're paying for capabilities that on-cloud-only shops won't use.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud: Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Endpoint security and management across multiple device types, Network security for web-based threat protection, Information security for sensitive data protection..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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