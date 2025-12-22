Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Booz Allen Hamilton. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense
Enterprise security teams operating on AWS and bound by federal compliance mandates will find Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense purpose-built for their constraints; the platform bakes FISMA, FedRAMP, and DoD SRG compliance directly into automated baseline configuration rather than bolting it on afterward. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control with PKI and smart card integration) and PR.DS (full-volume encryption and data segregation) reflects a vendor that understands federal procurement requirements better than cloud-native security startups do. Skip this if you need rapid iteration on detection logic or multi-cloud portability; Booz Allen's architecture assumes stable infrastructure and deep government relationships, not DevOps velocity.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense: Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments. built by Booz Allen Hamilton. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance with FISMA, DoD SRG, SCCA, FedRAMP, CSA, and FFIEC standards, Automated baseline configuration for infrastructure and cloud-native services, Data at rest encryption with full volume encryption..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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