Mobile security researchers and red teamers analyzing Android threats need Aptoide for its direct access to APK repositories outside Google Play, where malware variants and repackaged apps live before detection. The platform's 27 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution to threat intelligence workflows, and its free model eliminates procurement friction for resource-constrained security labs. Skip this if your team lacks Android reverse engineering skills or needs vendor support; Aptoide is a raw data source, not a managed threat intelligence platform.

DIVA Android

Mobile security trainers and AppSec teams validating Android vulnerability assessment skills should use DIVA Android as their sandbox; it's free, deliberately flawed, and maps directly to real mobile attack paths that paid tools often miss in labs. The 1,088 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and long-term maintenance, which matters for training materials. Skip this if you need to test against production Android apps or need automated vulnerability scanning; DIVA is intentional pedagogy, not a pen-testing framework.