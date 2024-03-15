APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection is a free threat intelligence platforms tool. ATT&CK® Navigator is a free threat intelligence platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Threat intelligence analysts and incident responders building custom detection rules need APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection for its structured reference data on real campaigns; the 4,046 GitHub stars reflect active community curation and continuous updates from practitioners who've actually hunted these groups. Free access means you're not paying for repackaged feeds, just tactical IOCs and TTPs indexed by threat actor. Skip this if your team expects a polished UI or automated correlation with your SIEM; this is a reference library you pull from, not a platform that pushes alerts to you.
Security teams building threat models or defensive strategies need ATT&CK® Navigator because it's the only free tool that lets you map your controls directly to adversary behaviors at scale, turning the MITRE matrix from reference material into an operational planning artifact. The tool has 2,345 GitHub stars and sits at the center of how serious threat intelligence programs operationalize frameworks; most mature teams use it to annotate coverage gaps before buying detection tools, not after. Skip this if your team treats ATT&CK as optional reading; you'll get nothing from a visualization tool without a concurrent commitment to behavior-based defense.
A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment.
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Common questions about comparing APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection vs ATT&CK® Navigator for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection: A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references..
ATT&CK® Navigator: A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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