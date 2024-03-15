APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection is a free threat intelligence platforms tool. APT Groups and Operations is a free threat intelligence platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Threat intelligence analysts and incident responders building custom detection rules need APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection for its structured reference data on real campaigns; the 4,046 GitHub stars reflect active community curation and continuous updates from practitioners who've actually hunted these groups. Free access means you're not paying for repackaged feeds, just tactical IOCs and TTPs indexed by threat actor. Skip this if your team expects a polished UI or automated correlation with your SIEM; this is a reference library you pull from, not a platform that pushes alerts to you.
Threat intelligence teams doing adversary tracking and incident response will find APT Groups and Operations indispensable for resolving naming conflicts across vendors; security firms and government agencies spend real time mapping which Chinese APT is which, and this tool eliminates that friction. The database tracks over 700 distinct group identifiers and aliases, covering the same threat actors under five different names depending on which vendor named them first. Skip this if you need operational indicators or attack chain details; this is reference material for alignment, not a replacement for feeds that tell you what these groups are actually doing right now.
A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.
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Common questions about comparing APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection vs APT Groups and Operations for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection: A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references..
APT Groups and Operations: A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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