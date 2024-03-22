Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppUse is a free mobile app security tool. DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams testing both Android and iOS will find AppUse valuable for hands-on penetration testing without licensing friction; the free model eliminates procurement cycles for lab environments, and the bundled custom scripts accelerate common vulnerability checks that would otherwise require manual scripting. You get a sandbox purpose-built for mobile app assessment rather than a generic VM, which matters when you're testing authentication flows or data storage implementation across platforms. Not ideal if your team needs automated compliance reporting or integration with your SAST pipeline; AppUse is a testing harness, not a CI/CD control point.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
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Common questions about comparing AppUse vs DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) for your mobile app security needs.
AppUse: A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts..
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppUse and DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: AppUse is Free while DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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