AppUse

Mobile app security teams testing both Android and iOS will find AppUse valuable for hands-on penetration testing without licensing friction; the free model eliminates procurement cycles for lab environments, and the bundled custom scripts accelerate common vulnerability checks that would otherwise require manual scripting. You get a sandbox purpose-built for mobile app assessment rather than a generic VM, which matters when you're testing authentication flows or data storage implementation across platforms. Not ideal if your team needs automated compliance reporting or integration with your SAST pipeline; AppUse is a testing harness, not a CI/CD control point.