Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..

Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™): AI-native platform for third-party cyber risk mgmt & vendor assessment. built by Black Kite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vendor cyber risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Real-time high-risk event detection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.