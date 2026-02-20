Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Apptega. Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Atlas Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get the most from Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager because it actually closes the loop between assessment and remediation instead of just collecting risk scores. Its weighted scoring and built-in remediation tracking tie vendor risk directly to your internal risk register, which means your executives see the connection between third-party exposure and organizational posture. Skip this if you need deep technical threat intelligence on vendors or real-time supply chain monitoring; Apptega is assessment and governance automation, not continuous monitoring.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Atlas Systems ComplyScore® because its AI pre-fills assessments to 60% completion and auto-maps evidence to 30+ compliance frameworks, cutting onboarding cycles from weeks to days. The platform's real-time continuous monitoring and multi-dimensional risk scoring with transparent factor attribution address NIST GV.SC and ID.RA requirements without requiring manual risk recalculation after every change. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 third parties or if you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; ComplyScore assumes you want speed and compliance readiness over investigative depth.
Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform.
AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager vs Atlas Systems ComplyScore® for your third-party risk management needs.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..
Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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