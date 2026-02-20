Apptega Platform: Multi-framework cybersecurity compliance & risk management platform. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Questionnaire-based assessment templates with real-time scoring, Multi-framework support (ISO 42001, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, PCI DSS 4.0, SOC 2), Framework crosswalking to map controls across multiple standards..

FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance: Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation. built by FutureFeed.co. Core capabilities include NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance tracking, Gap assessment and analysis, System Security Plan (SSP) generation..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.