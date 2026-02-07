Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Approov. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Key differences: Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is Commercial while OWASP API Security Top 10 is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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