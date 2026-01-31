AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Reco Dynamic SaaS Security: SaaS security platform for app discovery, posture mgmt, IAM, and threat detection. built by Reco. Core capabilities include Discovery of shadow SaaS and SaaS-to-SaaS connections, Shadow AI and AI agent detection, SaaS Security Posture Management with compliance monitoring..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.