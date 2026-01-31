AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Reco AI Agents SaaS Security: AI-powered SaaS security platform for threat detection and alert management. built by Reco. Core capabilities include AI-driven alert prioritization and noise reduction, Knowledge Graph connecting user behaviors, SaaS activities, and risk signals, Continuous identity risk assessment across SaaS infrastructure..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.