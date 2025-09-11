Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Reco AI Agents SaaS Security: AI-powered SaaS security platform for threat detection and alert management. built by Reco. Core capabilities include AI-driven alert prioritization and noise reduction, Knowledge Graph connecting user behaviors, SaaS activities, and risk signals, Continuous identity risk assessment across SaaS infrastructure..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.