AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Proofpoint Threat Protection: Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include AI-based email threat detection and prevention, Phishing and business email compromise protection, Adaptive email DLP with machine learning..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.