Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS app sprawl need AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions primarily because it actually maps third-party OAuth risk instead of just flagging that apps exist. The platform covers seven of seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity access control, meaning you get visibility into what's connected and enforcement that actually sticks. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a cloud infrastructure; the value compounds only when SaaS application inventory is large enough to create real governance headaches. Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance because it enforces policy on AI tool adoption before shadow usage becomes uncontrollable; most competitors discover AI apps but stop there, while this product actually blocks or approves access. The multi-layer discovery catches AI usage across web, API, and endpoint channels, and the compliance reporting already maps to EU AI Act requirements, which matters if you're operating under that regime. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a small approved AI toolset and you're confident employees won't experiment; the real value is for teams still in the messier discovery and control phase.