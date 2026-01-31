AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3: Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets. built by Deep Instinct. Core capabilities include Deep learning-based zero-day threat detection and prevention, Native AWS S3 bucket integration, Real-time malware scanning of uploaded files..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.