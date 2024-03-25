Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppMon is a free mobile app security tool. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer app behavior without source code should reach for AppMon; its Frida-based framework intercepts system API calls at runtime, exposing what proprietary iOS and Android apps actually do versus what they claim. The 1,614 GitHub stars and active fork community mean you're inheriting real tooling that security teams have battle-tested in actual assessments. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AppMon is a manual inspection tool that requires expertise to interpret what those API calls mean.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing AppMon vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
AppMon: AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppMon is open-source with 1,614 GitHub stars. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppMon and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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