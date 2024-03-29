Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs ReFlutter for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and ReFlutter serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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